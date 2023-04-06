 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Shivam Shukla
Apr 06, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST

The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a sluggish note, as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index with a loss of 35 points after a robust end to the last trading session. SGX futures trade at 17,598 levels.

The BSE Sensex in the previous session added 582 points to close at 59,689, while the Nifty50 closed 159 points higher at 17,557, trading higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,268 and trying to consolidate on the recent momentum.

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,446 followed by 17,406 and 17,342. If the index advances, 17,574 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for followed by 17,614 and 17,678.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: