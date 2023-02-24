SpiceJet shares inch higher ahead of Q3 earnings, board meet

SpiceJet shares surged in early trade on February 24, with the beleaguered airline scheduled to release its December quarter earnings later in the day.

Reports said that Carlyle Aviation Partners, a leasing firm owned by global private equity giant Carlyle Group, may convert its outstanding rental dues into equity, obtaining a 5 percent stake in the low-cost carrier.

At 11.47 am, shares of SpiceJet were trading at Rs 36.20, up 2.26 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

The proposed deal would involve Carlyle converting more than $100 million of SpiceJet's outstanding dues into equity as well as compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) in SpiceJet's cargo arm, SpiceXpress. As one of the biggest lessors for SpiceJet, this move is expected to significantly reduce the airline's debt and pave the way for future growth, said analysts.

Vaibhavi Ranjan