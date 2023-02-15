 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Siemens shares gain 3% as robust Q3 earnings enthuse investors

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

The company's net profit witnessed significant growth of 85.1 percent year on year to Rs 462.7 crore in Oct-Dec

Multinational conglomerate Siemens has reported upbeat third quarter earnings, jacking up its shares by nearly 3 percent on February 15.

At 11.01am on Wednesday, Siemens was trading at Rs 3,202.75 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2.49 percent from the previous close.

The company's net profit showed significant growth of 85.1 percent on-year, reaching Rs 462.7 crore. Revenue also saw an on-year increase of 17.4 percent, totaling Rs 4,015.1 crore in the October-December period.

The robust quarterly performance can be attributed to strong growth across segments, which was supported by continued capital expenditure across verticals. Operational performance also improved as EBIDTA margin witnessed an expansion to 14.9 percent in October-December from 10.5 percent a year back.