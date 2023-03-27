 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shrinking current account gap provides a reprieve for rupee

Bloomberg
Mar 27, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

Citigroup Inc. slashed its forecast even further to 1.4% of GDP from 2.2% previously, reflecting a steady drop in goods imports and strength in services exports.

Economists are lowering their forecasts for India’s current-account shortfall, thanks to favorable trade trends that are proving to be a blessing for the rupee — currently among the worst performers in emerging Asia.

Barclays Plc expects the gap in current account — the broadest measure of trade in goods and services — to be 1.9% of gross domestic product in the year starting April 1, down from a 2.3% deficit it had estimated earlier. Citigroup Inc. slashed its forecast even further to 1.4% of GDP from 2.2% previously, reflecting a steady drop in goods imports and strength in services exports.

The lower prints will provide a tailwind to the rupee, which is vulnerable to a selloff, given the twin deficits in the nation’s budget and current account make it more reliant on foreign inflows. A narrowing shortfall will also take the pressure off the central bank to sell foreign exchange from its reserves to stabilize the currency and check imported inflation.