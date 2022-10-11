Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low with Nifty around 17,150; metal, auto, oil & gas under pressure

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, auto, metal, oil & gas and realty down 1 percent each.
October 11, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
L&T bags order from odisha Government
October 11, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
Coal India Large Trade | 64 lakh shares (0.1% equity) worth Rs 146 crore change hands at Rs 229 per share.
October 11, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
BSE Metal index fell nearly 1 percent dragged by the Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL
October 11, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
October 11, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
October 11, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking:
October 11, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
Citi View on Infosys:
October 11, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
Nomura View on Tata Consultancy Services
October 11, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Sobha Q2 Business Update:
October 11, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
BSE Oil & Gas index shed 0.7 percent dragged by the ONGC, Gail India, Reliance Industries
October 11, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
YES Securities View on Tata Consultancy Services
October 11, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
BSE Auto index slipped 0.5 percent dragged by the Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Tube Investments
October 11, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Macquarie View on Tata Consultancy Services
October 11, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies bags order from Royal Orchid Hotels
October 11, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
October 11, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
October 11, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
October 11, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
October 11, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
Bond Yields Updates:
October 11, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
October 11, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
October 11, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
Akshat Garg, Manager, Choice Wealth on Sep AMFI data:
October 11, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
October 11, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
India Cements enters in SPA with JSW Cement
October 11, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President - Commodity and Currency Research, Religare Broking
October 11, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST
Indian rupee likely to open lower as risk aversion boosts dollar; RBI key
October 11, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
Motilal Oswal View on TCS
October 11, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST
Sharekhan View on Tata Consultancy Services
October 11, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST
Dollar gains, yen flirts with intervention levels
October 11, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
Adani Ports gets NCLT nod for acquisition of Gangavaram port
October 11, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
October 11, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST
Asian markets trade lower
October 11, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST
Crude Prices Updates:
October 11, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST
Infosys to consider share buyback on October 13
October 11, 2022 / 07:45 AM IST
October 11, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST
October 11, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
October 11, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST
October 11, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST
October 11, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST