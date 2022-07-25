Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid mixed global cues; RIL, Infosys, ICICI Bank in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 16,690 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:35 IST. Wall Street ends lower, while Asian markets are trading mixed.
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened marginally lower on July 25.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 118.64 points or 0.21% at 55953.59, and the Nifty was down 29.60 points or 0.18% at 16689.90. About 1239 shares have advanced, 774 shares declined, and 148 shares are unchanged.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 675.45 crore whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 739.38 crore on July 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
India's FX reserves hit 20 month low
India's foreign exchange reserves fell to the lowest in just over 20 months after they slumped by $7.54 billion in the week ended July 15 to $572.71 billion, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 22 showed. The last time the foreign exchange reserves were lower was as on November 6, 2020.
The continued and sharp fall in the reserves is a reflection of the central bank's intervention in the foreign exchange market to stem the Indian currency's fall, which has hit multiple all-time lows against the US dollar over the last few weeks.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equity indices may see a choppy and volatile session in Monday trades, after having seen a sharpy rally in past six sessions. With Nifty rallying around 10% from its June 17th low — bulls could face major hurdles at Nifty’s 200 DMA at 17051 mark.
Technically speaking, after last week’s 4% gains, bulls can do a victory lap only if Nifty moves above its 200 DMA at 17051 mark.
The Federal Reserves’ rate meeting, which will trickle in on 27th July, will set the tone our stock markets. The street suspects that the Federal Reserve will be hiking rates again on 27th July by another 75bps.
On the positive side, investors shall take heart in signs of stabilizing oil prices near the USD 95 a barrel mark. After Rs 1,59,000 crore exodus in FY22, foreign funds trickled back into Indian equities with net purchase worth Rs 4037 crore in the week gone by.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 79.84 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 79.85.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex is down 66.01 points or 0.12% at 56006.22, and the Nifty down 47.20 points or 0.28% at 16672.30.
Crude Prices Update:
Oil fell on Monday, reversing earlier gains but continuing a recent losing streak, on concerns that an expected increase in interest rates in the U.S., the world's biggest oil user, may limit fuel demand growth.
Brent crude futures for September settlement dropped 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $102.72 a barrel at 0205 GMT, down for a fourth day.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery fell 65 cents, or 0.7%, to $94.05 a barrel, also down for a fourth day.
Tech Mahindra may see double-digit QoQ decline in Q1 profit
Software services company Tech Mahindra on July 25 is expected to see a double-digit sequential decline in profit, impacted by an operating margin for the quarter ended June 2022 and a high base in Q4FY22 due to tax-related benefits, but revenue growth in constant currency can be in the range of 2-3.6 percent for the quarter on a sequential basis. Numbers will be released on July 25.
It is a seasonally weak quarter for Tech Mahindra due to seasonal weakness in its telecom business Comviva, while the growth is likely to be driven by the enterprise segment.
Kotak Institutional Equities, ICICI Direct and Sharekhan expect profit to decline in the range of 18-30 percent sequentially dented by operating profit margin.
Bond Yields Updates:
Dollar Updates:
The dollar was on a firm footing on Monday, as traders brace for a sharp U.S. interest rate hike this week and look for safety as data points to a weakening global economy.
The greenback was up slightly against most majors early in the Asia session, trading at $1.0195 on the euro and steadying Friday losses to buy 136.57 Japanese yen.
The U.S. Federal Reserve concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday and markets are priced for a 75-basis-point (bp) rate hike, with about a 9% chance of a 100 bp hike.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Earnings:
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on July 22 reported a 26 percent year-on-year growth in standalone net profit at Rs 2,071 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, supported by lower provisions, with improvement in asset quality performance.
A Moneycontrol poll of seven brokerages showed that the net profit was expected to rise 32 percent to Rs 2,176 crore.
Provisions and contingencies declined by a massive 97 percent year-on-year to Rs 23.59 crore at the end of June quarter compared to Rs 703.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
The fall in provisions stems from the improvement in asset quality metrics. During the quarter, the bank wrote back Rs 65 crore worth of provisions it had made specifically towards pandemic related risks. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances fell by 10 bps sequentially to 2.24 percent and net NPAs declined by 2 bps to 0.62 percent in Q1FY23. Gross bad loans a year ago were 3.58 percent of the loan book.
Tech Mahindra may see double-digit QoQ decline in Q1 profit
Software services company Tech Mahindra on July 25 is expected to see a double-digit sequential decline in profit, impacted by an operating margin for the quarter ended June 2022 and a high base in Q4FY22 due to tax-related benefits, but revenue growth in constant currency can be in the range of 2-3.6 percent for the quarter on a sequential basis. Numbers will be released on July 25.
It is a seasonally weak quarter for Tech Mahindra due to seasonal weakness in its telecom business Comviva, while the growth is likely to be driven by the enterprise segment.
Kotak Institutional Equities, ICICI Direct and Sharekhan expect profit to decline in the range of 18-30 percent sequentially dented by operating profit margin. Click To Read More
Reliance Jio Q1 Results
Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, reported a year-on-year growth of 23.8 percent in its standalone net profit of Rs 4,335 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to Rs 3,501 crore achieved a year ago.
On a sequential basis, the profit has grown 3.9 percent from Rs 4,173 crore recorded in the January–March quarter. Jio Platforms is the digital unit of Reliance Industries.
The company recorded revenues of Rs 21,873 crore for the reported quarter, which is a growth of 21.6 percent from Rs 17,994 crore a year back. Sequentially, the revenues increased 4.7 percent on Rs 20,901 crore reported during the previous quarter.
Yes Bank Q1 Earnings:
Private sector lender Yes Bank on July 23 reported a 50.17 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 310.63 crore compared with Rs 206.84 crore in the same quarter last year, with significant fall in bad loan provisions and higher net interest income.
Net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended June rose 32 percent YoY to Rs 1,850 crore, with 14 percent YoY credit growth and 18 percent increase in deposits, the bank said in its BSE filing.
Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter came in at 2.4 percent, up nearly 30 bps YoY, the bank added.
Zomato in focus:
Shares of Zomato may be active today as the lock-up for investors that had stake prior to its IPO expired on July 23.
“As there is no promoter, all shareholders, including the founders, collectively owning 77.87 percent who were locked-in would be free to sell the shares without any disclosures on July 23. This would be a big overhang on the stock price,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder and MD of proxy advisory firm InGovern.
ICICI Bank Earnings:
India's second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on July 23 clocked a 50 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 6,905 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, as bad loan provisions declined sharply.
Profit for the June 2021 quarter stood at Rs 4,616 crore.
Net interest income for the June quarter increased by 20.8 percent to Rs 13,210 crore, compared to Rs 10,936 crore reported in corresponding period previous fiscal, with 21 percent growth in advances and 13 percent increased in deposits YoY, ICICI Bank said in its BSE filing. Read More
RIL Q1 results
Reliance Industries Limited on July 22 reported a 46.3 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit of Rs 17,955 crore for the quarter ended June, which was below analysts' expectations of 25,238.8 crore.
The oil-to-telecom giant reported a 54.5 percent on-year growth in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 2.23 lakh crore, which was also below Street's estimate of Rs 2.4 lakh crore.
"Despite significant challenges posed by the tight crude markets and higher energy and freight costs, O2C business has delivered its best performance ever. I am also happy with the progress of our Consumer platforms," said Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani in a press statement.
RIL reported a 45.8 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated operating profit to a record high of Rs 40,179 crore for the quarter ended June. Click To Read More
FPIs return to Indian equities; invest Rs 1,100 crore in July
The relentless selling by foreign investors appears to have taken a breather as they have turned net buyers so far this month with an investment of nearly Rs 1,100 crore in the Indian equity market.
This comes following a net withdrawal of Rs 50,145 crore from equities in June.
This was the highest net outflow since March 2020, when they had pulled out Rs 61,973 crore from equities, data with depositories showed.
There has been an exodus of Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from Indian equity markets over the last nine months, since October 2021.
Asian Markets trade mixed
Wall Street closes lower
US stocks ended lower on Friday as disappointing earnings from Snap spooked investors and shares in social media and ad tech firms dropped, offsetting gains from card issuer American Express following an upbeat forecast.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.61 points, or 0.43%, to 31,899.29, the S&P 500 lost 37.32 points, or 0.93%, to 3,961.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 225.50 points, or 1.87%, to 11,834.11.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 55 points or 0.33 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,670 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST.
Market on Friday:
The Indian market continued its winning streak for the sixth day in a row on July 22, helped by financials, FMCG and auto stocks.
At close, the Sensex was up 390.28 points, or 0.70 percent, at 56,072.23, and the Nifty was up 114.20 points, or 0.69 percent, at 16,719.50. For the week, Sensex and Nifty gained 4 percent each.
After a positive start, the market remained range-bound but buying in the second half, particularly in banking names, helped the indices to close near the day's high.
UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, UPL, HDFC and HDFC Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Tata Consumer Products, Infosys, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation and JSW Steel.
A mixed trend was seen on the sectoral front. The Nifty Bank index gained 1.5 percent, and FMCG & PSU bank indices rose 0.5 percent each. The information technology index, however, shed 0.6 percent.
On the BSE, power and information technology indices shed 0.5-1 percent, while the bank index rose 1.5 percent.