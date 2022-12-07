 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower on weak global cues; all eyes on RBI policy outcome

Rakesh Patil
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,722.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST. Asian markets are trading in the red tracking weak US markets.

December 07, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the RBI Monetary Policy:

December 07, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

The Alternative Parcels Company partners with Mastek

December 07, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

Cement companies plan to raise prices by Rs 10-15 per bag in Dec: Emkay Global

December 07, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

GMR Airports and NIIF announce partnership to invest in three airports

December 07, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers... Read More
December 07, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

December 07, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

Lakshmi Iyer, CEO- Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors

December 07, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

Fitch expects 25 bps rate hike by RBI today, stay on hold in 2023

December 07, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

Sebi relaxes rules for Govt for PSU disinvestment

December 07, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

Investors Meetings on December 7: