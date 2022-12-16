 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the red amid volatility, Nifty below 18,400; GMM Pfaudler, RIL most active

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The oil & gas index added half a percent while IT sector shed 0.5 percent.

December 16, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Market update at 10 AM: Sensex is down 90.24 points or 0.15% at 61708.79, and the Nifty shed 29.10 points or 0.16% at 18385.80.

December 16, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

While offering little or no visibility on the upside prospects for the last few days, we had been systematically pointing towards the extent of downsides that were to follow. We would soon be entering the 18,300-100 band which we had marked down yesterday. This region has the potential to either cool down the nerves, or to set off a powerful plunge that could revive talks of 16,800 again. However, the favoured view expects a pull back towards 18,480-520 region first, performance at which region would be crucial for setting further moves. A collapse is not the most favoured outcome though.

December 16, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

The oil & gas index added half a percent led by GAIL India, ONGC, Reliance Industries and Petronet LNG

December 16, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

16% equity of GMM Pfaudler changes hands in a block trade

On December 15, it was reported that Pfaudler Inc, a promoter of listed company GMM Pfaudler Ltd, will sell a majority of its stake in the company in a block deal that will fetch the shareholder Rs 2,283crore. The floor price had been set at Rs 1,700 apiece, which is a 11.67 percentdiscount to the company's closing price on Thursday.

December 16, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

EIL gains after bagging new contract

Engineers India has secured an assignment for providing Owner’s Engineer Services for 30,000 MTPA Polysilicon and 500 MTPA Monosilane Project from Mundra Solar Technology (a group company of Adani Enterprises Ltd.) The company informed exchanges on December 15.

December 16, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

HDFC AMC rises after LIC increases stake

Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stake in leading asset management companyHDFCAMCby buying additional shares via open market transactions.

Both the companies intimated to exchanges about the transactions via filing on December 15.

LIC has bought additional 43.27 lakh equity shares or 2.03 percent stake inHDFCAsset Management Company. The company informed that this stake was bought by LIC during March 30, 2022 and December 14, 2022.

With this, the life insurance major has raised its stake in HDFC AMC to 9.053 percent, from 7.024 percent earlier.

December 16, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Market open

Sensex is down 260.92 points or 0.42 percentat 61,538. Nifty down 77.90 points or 0.42 percentat 18,337. About 996 shares have advanced, 1091 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.

December 16, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

December 16, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Euro spikes, then drops, after hawkish ECB

The euro fell on Thursday as investors took profits from a brief surge in the currency after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said more interest rate hikes are needed to tame inflation.

The ECB raised interest rates for the fourth time in a row, although by less than at its last two meetings, pledged further hikes and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system as part of its fight against runaway inflation. Read More