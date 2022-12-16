Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the red amid volatility, Nifty below 18,400; GMM Pfaudler, RIL most active

December 16, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

HDFC AMC rises after LIC increases stake

Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stake in leading asset management companyHDFCAMCby buying additional shares via open market transactions.

Both the companies intimated to exchanges about the transactions via filing on December 15.

LIC has bought additional 43.27 lakh equity shares or 2.03 percent stake inHDFCAsset Management Company. The company informed that this stake was bought by LIC during March 30, 2022 and December 14, 2022.

With this, the life insurance major has raised its stake in HDFC AMC to 9.053 percent, from 7.024 percent earlier.