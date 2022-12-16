Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the red amid volatility, Nifty below 18,400; GMM Pfaudler, RIL most active

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The oil & gas index added half a percent while IT sector shed 0.5 percent.
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to edge lower amid volatility, support around Rs 53,700
Precious metal prices may extend the losses of the previous day. Gold has resistance at Rs 54500 and support at Rs 53700. Silver has resistance at Rs 68800 and support at Rs 67200, said Nirpendra Yadav of Swastika Investmart.... Read More
Market update at 10 AM: Sensex is down 90.24 points or 0.15% at 61708.79, and the Nifty shed 29.10 points or 0.16% at 18385.80.
Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
While offering little or no visibility on the upside prospects for the last few days, we had been systematically pointing towards the extent of downsides that were to follow. We would soon be entering the 18,300-100 band which we had marked down yesterday. This region has the potential to either cool down the nerves, or to set off a powerful plunge that could revive talks of 16,800 again. However, the favoured view expects a pull back towards 18,480-520 region first, performance at which region would be crucial for setting further moves. A collapse is not the most favoured outcome though.
The oil & gas index added half a percent led by GAIL India, ONGC, Reliance Industries and Petronet LNG
16% equity of GMM Pfaudler changes hands in a block trade
On December 15, it was reported that Pfaudler Inc, a promoter of listed company GMM Pfaudler Ltd, will sell a majority of its stake in the company in a block deal that will fetch the shareholder Rs 2,283crore. The floor price had been set at Rs 1,700 apiece, which is a 11.67 percentdiscount to the company's closing price on Thursday.
EIL gains after bagging new contract
Engineers India has secured an assignment for providing Owner’s Engineer Services for 30,000 MTPA Polysilicon and 500 MTPA Monosilane Project from Mundra Solar Technology (a group company of Adani Enterprises Ltd.) The company informed exchanges on December 15.
HDFC AMC rises after LIC increases stake
Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stake in leading asset management companyHDFCAMCby buying additional shares via open market transactions.
Both the companies intimated to exchanges about the transactions via filing on December 15.
LIC has bought additional 43.27 lakh equity shares or 2.03 percent stake inHDFCAsset Management Company. The company informed that this stake was bought by LIC during March 30, 2022 and December 14, 2022.
With this, the life insurance major has raised its stake in HDFC AMC to 9.053 percent, from 7.024 percent earlier.
Market open
Sensex is down 260.92 points or 0.42 percentat 61,538. Nifty down 77.90 points or 0.42 percentat 18,337. About 996 shares have advanced, 1091 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.
Euro spikes, then drops, after hawkish ECB
The euro fell on Thursday as investors took profits from a brief surge in the currency after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said more interest rate hikes are needed to tame inflation.
The ECB raised interest rates for the fourth time in a row, although by less than at its last two meetings, pledged further hikes and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system as part of its fight against runaway inflation. Read More
Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head, Hem Securities
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note as trends on SGXNifty indicates a gap down opening with 89 points loss. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower as recession fears grow. Disappointing US retail sales for November suggested inflation is taking a toll on consumers and raising fears that the Fed's rate hikes are tipping the economy into a recession.US stock indices closed sharply lower on Thursday, with each of the major averages suffering their biggest daily percentage drop in weeks, as fears intensified that the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation using aggressive interest rate hikes could lead to a recession.
Exports rise marginally at 0.6% in November, trade deficit hits 7-month low
Exports in April-November amounted to $295.26 billion, up 11.1 percent, while imports were 29.5 percent higher at $493.61 billion... Read More
Rupee opens at 82.85/$ versus Thursday’s close of 82.76/$
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Indian markets could open mildly lower, in line with largely negative Asian markets today and sharply lower US markets on Thursday.
U.S. stock indexes finished sharply lower on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average logging its biggest daily declinein over three months, as investors continued to digest tough talk from the Federal Reserve on inflation that revived concerns about a potential U.S. recession.
The European Central Bankand Bank of England hiked their key lending rates by 50 basis points, but policy makers at the ECB emphasized that market participants should prepare for a series of rate increases to come.
Options contracts tied to $4 trillion in stocks, stock-index futures and exchange-traded funds are set to expire, making Friday potentially the busiest day for options traders this year.
India's exports recorded a flat growth at $31.99 billion in November as against $31.8 billion in the same month last year. Imports rose marginally to $55.88 billion in November as compared to $53.93 billion in the corresponding month a year ago. The country's exports contracted by 16.65% to $29.78 billion in October 2022.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Weak global equities is indicating a rough start for local markets as the theme still revolves around the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish stance on interest rates going ahead. Another concern is the rupee has been gaining strength against the dollar at a rapid pace, which could prompt global investors to pull out money from the local equity markets resulting in a downward spiral. For traders, sell between 18475-18500 zones with targets at 18345 and 18127.
Hot Stocks | Hindalco Industries, Apollo Tyres, UltraTech Cement can give 12-19% return in short term, here's why
Hindalco Industries has given a breakout of Ascending Triangle pattern on the weekly time frame. The RSI plotted on the weekly and the daily time frame can be seen placed above the 55 mark, indicating expanding bullish momentum in the prices.... Read More
Some stocks to watch out for in trade today
-AIA Engineering: To buy 26 percent stake in Clean Max Meridius
-Deepak Fertilisers: To demerge its mining chemicals and fertiliser operations
-HDFC AMC: LIC holding in HDFC AMC increases to 9.053 percent
-HPCL: Board approves raising up to $1.21 billion via bonds, notes
-Hindustan Foods: To buy Himachal manufacturing plant of Reckitt Benckiser for Rs 156 crore
-IDBI Bank: Files insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment to recover Rs 150 crore
-KPI Green Energy: Signs pact to sell 7.50 MW solar power to Tata Motors
-Reliance Industries: Launches FMCG brand ‘Independence’ in Gujarat
-Shriram Transport: To mull interim dividend on December 24
-SVJN: Unit gets 1,000 MW Bikaner solar project financial closure
-Wipro: Gets in five-year, multi-million dollar deal from Mazda
Pfaudler Inc to sell GMM Pfaudler stake worth Rs 2,283 cr stake in block deal
Pfaudler Inc to sell GMM Pfaudler stake worth Rs 2,283 cr stake in block deal

Pfaudler Inc, a promoter of listed company GMM Pfaudler Ltd, will sell a majority of its stake in the company in a block deal that will fetch the shareholder Rs 2,283crore. The floor price has been set at Rs 1,700 apiece, which is a 11.67 percentdiscount to the company's closing price on Thursday.
US retail sales fall after hefty gains; labour market still tight
US retail sales fell more than expected in November, but consumer spending remains supported by a tight labor market, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits decreasing by the most in five months last week.
The biggest decrease in retail sales in 11 months reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday was likely payback after sales surged in October as Americans started their holiday shopping early to take advantage of discounts by businesses desperate to clear excess inventory. Read more
Asia-Pacific markets trade lower as recession fears grow
Asia-Pacific markets traded lower as recession fears grow. The Hang Seng index lost 0.27 percentin the first hour of trade. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component also fell 0.6 percentand the Shanghai Composite fell 0.25 percent.
Hong Kong will release its unemployment rate reading for the September-November period later in the day.
Oil rises, poised to end week higher despite economy concerns
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday after falling 2% in the previous session on central bank interest rates hikes, and is poised to end the week higher after a series of positive oil demand forecasts.
Brent crude futures rose 36 cents or 0.4% to $81.57 per barrel by 0109 GMT. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.36 per barrel.
Both benchmarks are poised to end the week more than 7% higher.
Centre slashes windfall tax on domestic crude to Rs 1,700 a tonne
The tax on crude oil produced by firms such as the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been reduced to Rs 1,700 per tonne from the existing Rs 4,900 per tonne, as per government notification. In the fortnightly revision of the windfall profit tax, the government cut the rate on export of diesel to Rs 5 per litre from Rs 8 per litre. The levy includes Rs 1.5 per litre as road infrastructure cess. Read More
SGX Nifty:Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 60 points or 0.33 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,399.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20.
Wall Street slumps as Fed heightens recession fears
US stock indices closed sharply lower on Thursday, with each of the major averages suffering their biggest daily percentage drop in weeks, as fears intensified that the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation using aggressive interest rate hikes could lead to a recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 764.13 points, or 2.25 percent, to 33,202.22; the S&P 500 lost 99.57 points, or 2.49 percent, to 3,895.75; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 360.36 points, or 3.23 percent, to 10,810.53.
Market on Thursday:
Indian equity markets snapped a two-day rally and ended lower on December 15 amid weak global markets and selling across the sectors.
At Close, the Sensex was down 878.88 points or 1.40% at 61,799.03, while the Nifty was down 245.40 points or 1.32% at 18,414.90.
Amid weak global cues, post an expected 50-bps rate hike by the US Fed, domestic indices started on a flat note and extended the losses as the day progressed, closing near the day's low.
Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, Infosys, HDFC and Eicher Motors were among the biggest Nifty losers, while Britannia Industries, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life Insurance, NTPC and Sun Pharma were the top gainers.
All the sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty Bank, information technology, metal and PSU bank down 1-2 percent, while auto, energy, FMCG and pharma were down more than 0.5 percent each.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost 0.6-1 percent.
On the BSE, the information technology index shed 2 percent, while bank, capital goods, FMCG, metal and realty indices were down 1 percent each.