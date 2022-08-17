Market LIVE Updates: Sensex reclaims 60,000, Nifty around 17,900; NTPC, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC, Grasim Industries, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies.
Buzzing:
A meeting of the finance committee of the board of directors of Bharat Gears is scheduled to be held on August 19, 2022 to consider the issue of bonus shares to the members of the company by way of capitalization of reserves.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Experts disagreed on whether the ongoing rally is a bear market rally or the beginning of yet another bull market. The majority who believed that this is a bear market rally has been decisively proved wrong by the ferocity of the rally which has taken the Nifty to mere 4.3% away from the all-time high.
It is important to appreciate the fact that there is global support to this rally with S&P 500 and Nasdaq bouncing back by 18 and 24% from their June lows.
Declining US inflation, confidence that the Fed need not have to aggressively raise rates and the increasing probability of a soft landing of the US economy are supporting this rally. In India, steadily declining inflation, strong growth momentum in the economy and FIIs turning consistent buyers are driving the rally. Even though valuations are high it makes sense to remain invested and buy on dips.
BSE Power index added 1 percent supported by the Adani Power, NTPC, Tata Power
Buzzing
Singer India Ltd will be in focus after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala investment arm Rare Enterprises bought 4.25 million shares at an average price of Rs 53.50 a share in a block deal.
Other investors such as Seven Hills Capital, Insurexcellence Advisors Pvt Ltd, TIA Advisors LLP, Veena Kumari Tandon, Gauri Tandon, Illingworth Advisors LLP, Pivotal Business Managers LLP also bought shares in the firm, according to BSE block deal data.
Retail Holdings India BV sold around 12 million shares in the firm.
Air India selects RateGain
RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that Air India has selected RateGain’s - AirGain product to dynamically adjust prices with real-time, accurate, and high-quality airfare data to compete globally with leading airlines.
Buzzing:
State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has filed an insolvency petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, the company said in an exchange filing on August 16.
The petition has been filed at the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the filing showed. The company did not share more details.
But as per media reports, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar owes nearly Rs 4,800 crore to banks like SBI, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank and Central Bank of India.
Ashok Leyland board approves merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance into NXTDIGITAL
Ashok Leyland has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors has on August 16 approved the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF) into NXTDIGITAL and its respective shareholders.
The company release said, "HLF is proposed to get merged with NXT Digital (NDL) subject to shareholders and other requisite approvals including approval of NCLT."
Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 150.45, up Rs 1.00, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened flat on August 17 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 64.90 points or 0.11% at 59907.11, and the Nifty was up 19.40 points or 0.11% at 17844.70. About 1452 shares have advanced, 450 shares declined, and 104 shares are unchanged.
NTPC, Grasim Industries, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Domestic markets are likely to open in green with signs of inflation coming down, and global oil prices on a weak footing.
On technical front, Nifty50 may take support at 17,700 level and face resistance at 18,050 level. For Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance levels are 39,000 and 39,500 respectively.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 39 paisehigher at 79.26 per dollar on Wednesday against Friday's close of 79.65.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Despite overnight fall in the US markets, several Asian indices are trading in the green and hence local shares could take positive cues and trade higher in early trades. Helping sentiments will be the bullish FIIs who have been buyers in August to the tune of Rs 16,219 crore so far. Steel stocks are likely to be in focus, as steel rebar futures have reached a five-week high amidst strong efforts by Chinese regulators to spur economic activity. Also, declining oil prices would keep markets in good stead amid inflation concerns, with prices falling to a 6-month low at $88.25 per barrel.
Technically, markets hold on to bullish stance as long as Nifty stays above its biggest make-or-break support at 17377 mark, while upside target for the index is 18100.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 51.28 points or 0.09% at 59790.93, and the Nifty was down 19.50 points or 0.11% at 17805.80.
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note: ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today on the back of strong global clues. Investors are likely to keep track of the economic outlook amid high inflation and tightening monetary policy.
US markets ended mixed on the back of losses in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data and better than expected earnings from retail companies.
Bharti Airtel looks to raise Rs 3,000 crore
Bharti Airtel plans to borrow up to Rs 3,000 crore from the local money market to pay the government for the 5G airwaves it bought in the recently concluded auction, according to a report.
Commercial papers (CPs) with maturities up to 12 months are being sold by the telecom operator, according to the people aware of the matter, the Economic Times reported, citing three sources.
SBI Mutual Fund is believed to have agreed to buy over Rs 1,000 crore of Airtel's debt, and it will likely buy CPs maturing in February of next year at 6.53 percent, the report said.
Bond Yields Update:
Bond Yields Update:
Air India selects RateGain
RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that Air India has selected RateGain’s - AirGain product to dynamically adjust prices with real-time, accurate, and high-quality airfare data to compete globally with leading airlines.
Gold flat as investors await cues from Fed minutes
Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as investors awaited the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting later in the day that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes.
Spot gold was flat at $1,775.59 per ounce, as of 0119 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 8 at $1,770.86 on Tuesday.
Rupee expected to depreciate today: ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid weak inflation data in India. Annual inflation rate in the country edged lower to a five-month low of 6.71% in July of 2022 from 7.01% in June, compared to market forecasts of 6.78%. USDINR (August) is likely to trade in a range of 79.80-80.10.
US manufacturing production accelerates in July
Production at US factories increased more than expected in July as output rose at motor vehicle plants and elsewhere, pointing to underlying strength in manufacturing despite ebbing business confidence.
Manufacturing output rebounded 0.7 percent last month after declining 0.4 percent in June, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would rise 0.2 percent. Output increased 3.2 percent compared to July 2021.
Oil Prices Update:
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, recovering from six-month lows hit the previous day, as a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. oil and gasoline stocks reminded investors that demand remains firm, if overshadowed by the prospect of a global recession.
Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.1%, to $92.47 a barrel by 0035 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.80 a barrel.
Japan August manufacturers' mood rises to 7-month high
Japanese manufacturers' business confidence improved in August after last month's stall, while service-sector firms' mood rose for a second month to the highest point in nearly three years, the Reuters Tankan poll showed.
Manufacturers expected a slight improvement in the next three months, and service companies' outlook index was flat in the August 2-12 poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) closely followed "tankan" quarterly survey.
"Economic reopening is under way and consumption appears to be picking up, although we're not without the risk that more and more price hikes could chill consumers," said a food manufacturing firm manager in the poll of 495 big and mid-sized companies, of which 256 responded.
US Treasury yields rise as recession worries persist
Global equity markets were flat while US Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, as recession worries persisted amid concern the Federal Reserve will continue its steep interest rate hikes despite nascent signs of a slowdown in inflation.
The yield curve between two- and 10-year Treasury notes , viewed as an indicator of impending recession, remained inverted at minus 40 basis points on Tuesday.
Mahanagar Gas cuts CNG & PNG prices
Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday cut the prices of kitchen fuel Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and automobile fuel Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), following an increase in allocation of domestically produced natural gas from the government.
The price of PNG has been reduced by Rs 4 per standard cubic metre to Rs 48.50 per SCM, while that of CNG by Rs 6 a kilogram to Rs 80 per kg, as per an official statement.
NTPC seeks bids to raise Rs 5,000 crore term loan
State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday floated a tender to raise Rs 5,000 crore term loan from financial institutions. "We hereby seek participation of Banks/FIs (Financial Institutions) for the subject RFP (Request For Proposal for raising Rs 5,000 crore term loan)," a document said.
As per the document, the bids can be submitted till 1100 hours on August 31. The minimum amount of loan offered by banks or FIs should be Rs 500 crore or in multiple of Rs 500 crore.
The proceeds of the loan will be used for capital expenditure, refinancing of loan and other corporate purposes.
Asian Markets trade mostly higher:
Wall Street ends mixed:
The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected results and outlooks from Walmart and Home Depot bolstered views on the health of consumers, while technology shares declined and weighed on the Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 239.57 points, or 0.71%, to 34,152.01, the S&P 500 gained 8.06 points, or 0.19%, to 4,305.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.50 points, or 0.19%, to 13,102.55.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 19 points or 0.11 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,875 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 am.
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian equity market carried forward the gains of the previous week, with buying across sectors, barring metal and PSU bank, and a drop in wholesale prices boosting sentiment on August 16.
At close, the Sensex was up 379.43 points or 0.64 percent at 59,842.21, and the Nifty was up 127.10 points or 0.72 percent at 17,825.30.
HDFC Life, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, BPCL and Maruti Suzuki were among the major Nifty gainers.
The losers included Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries, SBI, Bharti Airtel and JSW Steel.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty auto index rose 2.5 percent, energy and FMCG indices added a percent each and Nifty bank, metal and pharma were up 0.5 percent each.
The broader indices outperformed the benchmarks. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose a percent each.