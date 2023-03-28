 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A host of far-reaching changes for market players lined up for Sebi board meet today

Kaushal Shroff
Mar 30, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

Under the leadership of Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, SEBI has instituted several incisive reforms that are altering the market landscape

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is all set to clear several far-reaching proposals which, in its fold, include a categorical elimination of permanent board memberships, approval of new ESG framework revolving around ratings and disclosures, as well as far more efficient and effective trade settlement mechanisms for retail investors.

These and a few other developments will be on the table as the Sebi board meeting gets underway today.

It is under the leadership of the chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch that the market regulator has instituted a host of incisive reforms that are altering the landscape not just for institutional investors but also injecting greater accountability for market participants such as brokerages, ESG rating providers, MIIs, including stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories.

