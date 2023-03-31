 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI presses ahead with reforms agenda, new developments to re-write ground rules

Kaushal Shroff
Mar 31, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Aside from stonewalling on the Adani-Hindenburg issue, there was much for retail investors and intermediaries to cheer after the SEBI board meeting.

Madhabi Puri Buch

The Securities and Exchange Board of India signalled March 29 it is serious about implementing ground-breaking novel initiatives that push the envelope in terms of transparency, accountability and covering emerging avenues.

However, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch was silent about the Adani-Hindenburg issue, the legal setbacks that SEBI faced in the National Stock Exchange co-location case, and matters such as beneficial ownership of FPIs. Her response to queries on these matters was to say they were sub-judice or that it would not comment on entity-specific issues.

Still, there was enough for retail investors and intermediaries to note:

ASBA-like mechanism