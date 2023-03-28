 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi eases FPIs onboarding process

PTI
Mar 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

The regulator allowed designated depository participants (DDPs) to grant FPI registration on the basis of scanned copies of application forms and supporting documents, according to a circular.

In addition, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has allowed DDPs to accept the use of digital signatures by FPIs for the execution of registration-related documents.

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday simplified the procedural requirements for onboarding of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in a bid to facilitate ease of doing business and to reduce the time taken for their registration.

The regulator allowed designated depository participants (DDPs) to grant FPI registration on the basis of scanned copies of application forms and supporting documents, according to a circular.

Granting of registration on the basis of scanned copies has been allowed but trading can only be activated following the verification of the physical documents, it said.

At present, applicants are required to send both scanned copies as well as physical documents of application forms and supporting documents to the DDPs for obtaining the FPI registration.