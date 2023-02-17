Schaeffler India shares trade higher on upbeat Oct-Dec earnings

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India has reported strong earnings for the quarter ended December, driving the company's shares up on Friday.

At 10.31am on February 17, Schaeffler India was trading 4.44 percent higher at Rs 2,955.55 on the National Stock Exchange.

The company saw an 18 percent on-year jump in revenue from operations, bringing in Rs 1,794 crore. This is attributed to a robust performance across all of its businesses, driven by an improved sales mix and judicious capital expenditure.

Schaeffler India Managing Director Harsha Kadam explained that the company's momentum continued on the back of favourable sales mix, along with an emphasis on deploying sustainable countermeasures to navigate through the headwinds in a highly volatile environment.

Vaibhavi Ranjan