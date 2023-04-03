 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.31 against US dollar

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.44 against the greenback and closed at 82.31 (provisional), registering a fall of 10 paise over its previous close of 82.21. During the session, the domestic unit touched an intra-day high of 82.31 and a low of 82.46 against the American dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 102.58.

The rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 82.31 (provisional) against the US currency on Monday as a strong American currency in the overseas market and firm crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 102.58. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 5.28 per cent to USD 84.11 per barrel.

According to Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the rupee depreciated on the back of a strong dollar and weak domestic market.