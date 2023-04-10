 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

RBI pause on repo rate hike to help sustain home loan demand: RBL Bank strategy head

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 10, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

Jaydeep Iyer believes that the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent provides relief to home loan borrowers. He expects the RBI will keep interest rate hikes on hold for the fiscal year.

RBI keeps key repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

RBL Bank's Strategy Head Jaydeep Iyer expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep rate hikes on hold for the current fiscal year. The RBI had, on April 6, left its key repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

The move has offered some relief to home loan borrowers and is expected to help sustain the swing in demand for home loans that had been slowing down, Iyer told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Unlike the US Fed, the RBI prefers to take a nuanced approach to interest rate changes, increasing them gradually and not immediately cutting them, he said. “It is sensible to wait and assess the impact of the rate hikes that have already happened in the past 11 months or so,” he said.

Also ReadRBI MPC Meet 2023 Highlights: RBI opts for a pause in rate hike, raises FY24 growth forecast