RateGain Travel Technologies flies high on order from a European airline

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 16, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

In the past three weeks, RateGain Travel Technologies has rallied more than 38 percent

RateGain Travel Technologies shares rallied nearly 5 percent intraday on January 16 after the European airline Sky Express selected AirGain to drive expansion in Europe.

AirGain is a responsive SaaS solution by RateGain created for commercial teams in airlines to help them make faster and better pricing decisions through its intuitive UI and accurate, real-time price intelligence.

"SKY Express has selected AirGain for accurate and realtime competitive pricing insights as it looks to expand it's footprint across Europe," said the SaaS solutions provider for travel and hospitality sectors.

RateGain said AirGain would help Sky express monitor critical OND routes 80 percent faster, allowing the airline to respond promptly to market shifts and deliver the most cost-effective service.

At the time of writing, the stock was trading at Rs 361.45, up 3.3 percent on the NSE. It has recouped all its previous day's losses.

With the rally, the stock formed a Bullish Engulfing candle on the daily charts, indicating a positive mood among participants. Overall, the stock has been in an uptrend, barring intermittent small corrections since forming a Bullish Harami pattern on the daily charts on December 26, 2022.