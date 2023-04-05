PNB Housing shares correct 18% to adjust for 29:54 rights issue

Shares of PNB Housing Finance slumped 18 percent intraday on April 5, which is the record date of rights issue.

"Today is the ex-date and record date of the right issue of PNB Housing Finance. When we compare the stock price to yesterday's closing, it appears to be down more than 15 percent, but logically, it is trading after the rights issue has been adjusted," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

“When a company makes the rights issue, the share price is diluted and is likely to decline after the offering because there are more shares floating around in the market. The price is known as the theoretical ex-rights price and can be hypothetically determined using the TERP formula,” he said.

TERP is equal to rights share multiplied by offer price plus existing shares multiplied by previous close price divided by shares outstanding. Using this formula, TERP of PNB Housing Finance stands at 448.5 and the current price of the stock is Rs 470, which means the stock is trading higher by around 5 percent, Meena explained.

Dipti Sharma