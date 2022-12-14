 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paytm falls despite announcing Rs 850-crore share buyback plan

Mumbai / Dec 14, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

The company said that it will buy back up to 10.5 million shares of the company at a price of up to Rs 810 per share

Shares of One 97 Communications, operator of Paytm, quickly gave up their opening gains on December 14 and traded lower despite the company’s board approving a Rs 850 crore share buyback plan on December 13.

The company said that it will buy back up to 10.5 million shares of the company at a price of up to Rs 810 per share, which was much higher than the Rs 650 per share expected by the market.

However, market participants expressed disappointment over the route through which the company will buyback shares. Paytm said that it will buy back its shares through the open market method instead of the much preferred tender route.

Under the open market method, a company buys back shares through the market and therefore, shares can be purchased at any price up to the cap provided by the company. This is different from the tender route, wherein shareholders can tender their shares for buyback at the fixed price set by the company.

Further, under the tender route 15 percent of the buyback of shares is reserved for retail investors whereas, no such exemption exists under the open market route. Several market participants chided the open market method chosen by Paytm will make the share buyback plan a “non-event”.

Morgan Stanley, which has an equal-weight rating on the counter, said that at the current price level, Paytm could potentially buyback up to 16 million shares.