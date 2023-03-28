Nifty Indices rejig: A look at top winners and losers

Page Industries, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, ABB India, Axis Bank, and Coal India are likely to see top net inflows in the upcoming Nifty Indices review, according to a report. The Equity Index Maintenance Sub-Committee of NSE Indices Limited will be replacing certain stocks and rejigging the weightage of its indices as part of its periodic review, which will take effect on March 31, 2023, at the close of March 29, 2023.

Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research predicts that top outflows will be seen in Reliance Industries, Infosys, Mphasis, Bandhan Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and ONGC.

Also read: Allcargo Logistics gains 5% on a stake pick up in Gati-Kintetsu Express

Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to see inflows of $18 million in the Nifty 50 ETF, followed by HDFC and Axis Bank with inflows of $17 million and $14 million, respectively. However, due to weight-down activity, Reliance Industries with $42 million, Infosys with $39 million, and Mahindra & Mahindra with $24 million will remain top companies to see outflows.

Ravi Prakash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor at Moneycontrol. He has over five years of experience as a business journalist and has worked with leading financial dailies including ET, Mint, and Business Standard.