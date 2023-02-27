 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nifty breaks 200 DMA & Budget day's low, but experts hopeful for reversal if 17,300 holds

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 27, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

If the index manages to hold 17,300, a rebound towards 17,500-17,600 is possible, say experts

The Nifty was trading deep in the red on February 27 afternoon as the market remained under pressure for the seventh consecutive session, weighed down by auto, technology, FMCG, metal, pharma and oil & gas stocks.

The index broke the budget day's low of 17,353, which coincides with the 200-day moving average (DMA), suggesting more selling pressure.

Experts, however, said that the index manages to hold 17,300, a rebound towards 17,500-17,600 is possible.

If the reversal comes, there could be a double bottom pattern formation (bullish reversal pattern) and the uptrend may get extended, experts said.