New-age companies are still not cheap and continue to make losses, says Raamdeo Agrawal

Nickey Mirchandani
Jan 09, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Raamdeo Agrawal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ bets on new-age companies in 2022 went wrong and the securities firm paid the price, Chairman Raamdeo Agrawal said in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.

The valuations of these companies are still not cheap and they continue to make losses, Agrawal said.

His comments dovetail with concerns relating to Mamaearth’s valuations. Digital-led beauty and personal care company Mamaearth was the first unicorn of 2022 and filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) before the end of 2022.

In the interview, Agrawal revealed his strategy of being unleveraged in the markets and not being too much concerned about the fundamentals of the markets to manage volatility-induced stress.

On a lighter note, he shared his favourite book and alternative career choice. Agrawal spoke extensively on Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who has become the first person to lose $ 200 billion. Edited excerpts:

Talk about asset allocation. Equities, gold or real estate, what will be the better option for 2023?

I prefer equity. So for me, equity is the best. But even in fixed- income now, I think returns have become a little better at 7.5 percent 8 percent…. People who are looking to build an equity portfolio (where returns) have come down below 5 percent, I think that opportunity is there but I would go all the way into equities.