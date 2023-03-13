 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nazara Tech shares crash 7% on links with crisis-hit Silicon Valley Bank

Mar 13, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

Shares of Nazara Technologies crashed 7 percent on March 13 in the pre-open itself, following news of two subsidiaries of the Indian gaming platform holding cash balances at the crisis-hit Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US.

At 9:17am, the Nazara Tech shares were trading 4.2 percent lower at Rs 496.05 on the BSE. The stock has disappointed investors in terms of delivering returns. Talking about marquee investors, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 10 percent in Nazara Technologies.

Amid the collapse of the US-based SVB, which is the largest vendor in the startup ecosystem, digital gaming and sports platform Nazara Technologies on March 12 said two of its step-down subsidiaries - Kiddopia Inc and Mediawrkz Inc - hold cash balances there.

The balances held at SVB by the subsidiaries cumulatively account for $7.75 million (approximately Rs 64 crore). SVB is is now under the receivership of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).