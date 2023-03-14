 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Mid Cap IT stocks under pressure due to SVB Collapse

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 14, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

The decline in mid-cap Indian IT stocks Coforge and Mphasis is attributed to their exposure to US regional banks that have been impacted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

On Tuesday, the Nifty IT benchmark index experienced a 2 percent drop, which was fueled by concerns surrounding the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

This decline impacted mid-cap IT stocks, including Coforge and Mphasis, both of which suffered significant losses. Over the last five sessions, Coforge has experienced a 10 percent decrease in value, while Mphasis has seen an 11 percent drop over the last four sessions.

Despite reassurances from US President Joe Biden about the safety of the US banking system, the effects of SVB's collapse are still being felt, and the situation remains unsettled.

Both companies have exposure to US regional banks as clients, which were affected by the collapse of SVB. Coforge has exposure to Fifth Third Bank while Mphasis has exposure to First Republic Bank, as per CNBC-TV 18 report.