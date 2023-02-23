 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC A10 Index slips nearly 2% due to selling in energy stocks

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – continued to plunge on February 23. The index slipped further by 1.58 percent to 30.81, owing to the selling pressure in the energy stocks of the Group. The index fell for the fifth straight day.

The MC A10 index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission – each of them declined 5 percent, thereby dragging the index lower. Buying in Adani Ports provided some support.

The selling comes amid reports that yields on overseas bonds of the Adani Group continued to rise since the Hindenburg Research report flagged concerns over the group’s high debt level and accounting irregularities, suggesting a sell-off of the securities in the secondary market.