Markets to be guided by inflation, US interest rate scenario, geopolitical situation in FY24: Analysts

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Inflation data, both at domestic and global level, interest rate scenario in the US, geopolitical situation and general elections in 2024 are some of the major factors that would influence trading in the equity market this financial year, analysts said.

Besides, foreign fund trading activity and global trends will also dictate terms in the equity market going ahead.

Equity markets across the globe faced major challenges in FY23 due to concerns over high inflation, which resulted in increase in interest rates around the world, lowering investor sentiment, experts added.

"The first half of FY24 is likely to be challenging but the second half can produce impressive returns. Inflation and interest rates are likely to head lower in the second half of FY24. This will help markets to post decent gains. However, monsoon is an area of concern now," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.