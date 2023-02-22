Markets fall in initial trade on weak global trends

Stock market benchmark indices fell in initial trade on Wednesday tracking weak global trends ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

The BSE Sensex fell 329.12 points to 60,343.60 after a weak beginning. The NSE Nifty declined 97.3 points to 17,729.40.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Infosys, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.

Maruti and Larsen & Toubro were the winners.

In Asian markets, South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong were trading lower. The US markets had ended significantly lower on Tuesday. International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.21 per cent to USD 83.01 per barrel. Foreign Portfolio Investors bought shares worth Rs 525.8 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

