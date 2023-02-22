 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Markets fall in initial trade on weak global trends

PTI
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

The BSE Sensex fell 329.12 points to 60,343.60 after a weak beginning. The NSE Nifty declined 97.3 points to 17,729.40.

Stock market benchmark indices fell in initial trade on Wednesday tracking weak global trends ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Infosys, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.

Maruti and Larsen & Toubro were the winners.