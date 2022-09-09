Market Live Updates: Sensex tops 60k, Nifty around 17,900; Vodafone Idea up 2%,

Stock Market News: Among the sectors, the metal index is up over a percent while buying is also seen in financial names.
Vodafone Idea gains 2 percent
The government is all set to acquire a stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea after the stock price of the company stabilises at Rs 10 or above, according to official sources.
All sectors in green, barring S&P BSE Realty. Financials and Metals shine. Take a look
Zydus Lifesciences announces that it has acquired rights to market MonoFerric (iron isomaltoside) injections in India and Nepal from Denmark-based Pharmacosmos
Sensex is up 345.55 points or 0.58 percent at 60,033.77. Nifty zooms 104.00 points or 0.58 percent at 17,902.80
Rupee Check | Rupee opens at 79.64/$ versus Thursday’s close of 79.71/$
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Fed chief Jerome Powell has reiterated his resolve to fight inflation "until the job is done." So a 75 bps rate hike on September 21 will not surprise the market. The market now believes that sharp rate hikes will not cause a deep recession. That's why the global cues have turned slightly positive.
In India, the market momentum is so strong that the benchmark indices are moving towards previous record highs. Even though valuations are getting expensive, investors should remain invested in this strong market.
NTPC in focus
The company has entered into an agreement to supply renewableenergy power to the armed forces (Military Engineering Services).The Army’s Western Command has signed a long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC to draw 25MW solar power directly from the National Solar Grid of the country for the next 27 years.
China Data Watch
August CPI up 2.5% YoY vs Reuters poll of 2.8% rise.August PPI up 2.3% YoY vs Reuters poll of 3.1% increase