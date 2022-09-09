 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Live Updates: Sensex tops 60k, Nifty around 17,900; Vodafone Idea up 2%,

Moneycontrol News
Sep 09, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Stock Market News: Among the sectors, the metal index is up over a percent while buying is also seen in financial names.

September 09, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Vodafone Idea gains 2 percent

The government is all set to acquire a stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea after the stock price of the company stabilises at Rs 10 or above, according to official sources.

September 09, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

All sectors in green, barring S&P BSE Realty. Financials and Metals shine. Take a look

September 09, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Zydus Lifesciences announces that it has acquired rights to market MonoFerric (iron isomaltoside) injections in India and Nepal from Denmark-based Pharmacosmos

September 09, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Sensex is up 345.55 points or 0.58 percent at 60,033.77. Nifty zooms 104.00 points or 0.58 percent at 17,902.80

September 09, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Rupee Check | Rupee opens at 79.64/$ versus Thursday’s close of 79.71/$

September 09, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

Fed chief Jerome Powell has reiterated his resolve to fight inflation "until the job is done." So a 75 bps rate hike on September 21 will not surprise the market. The market now believes that sharp rate hikes will not cause a deep recession. That's why the global cues have turned slightly positive.

In India, the market momentum is so strong that the benchmark indices are moving towards previous record highs. Even though valuations are getting expensive, investors should remain invested in this strong market.

September 09, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

NTPC in focus 

The company has entered into an agreement to supply renewableenergy power to the armed forces (Military Engineering Services).The Army’s Western Command has signed a long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC to draw 25MW solar power directly from the National Solar Grid of the country for the next 27 years.

September 09, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

China Data Watch

August CPI up 2.5% YoY vs Reuters poll of 2.8% rise.August PPI up 2.3% YoY vs Reuters poll of 3.1% increase

September 09, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he is 'strongly committed' to fight inflation 

Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the US central bank will not flinch in its efforts to curb inflation “until the job is done."“We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing," he said while speaking at the Cato Institute’s monetary policy conference in Washington.

September 09, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

Government imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades
Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns over rice production in a country that has already banned wheat exports and…