Macro data, quarter results & global trends to guide markets in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Moreover, foreign fund trading activity, movement of the rupee and global crude oil prices would also dictate terms in the market, they added.

Among macroeconomic data, industrial production data for February and March inflation rate are scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.

Industrial production and inflation data, quarterly earnings from IT majors and global trends would drive the equity markets in a holiday-shortened week, analysts said.

Equity markets would remain closed on Friday for 'Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti'.

"Leading IT companies TCS and Infosys will report their results this week. Due to concerns about a worldwide recession, markets will pay close attention to management commentary. US inflation and non-farm payroll figures will be important things to keep an eye on the global front.