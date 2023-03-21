L&T stock gains on bagging major orders for Hydrocarbon business

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose more than two percent on March 21 after the conglomerate bagged major offshore orders from an overseas client for its hydrocarbon business.

The company classifies order value of Rs 5,000-7,000 crore as major orders.

At 11:43 am, shares of the company were trading percent 1.7 higher at Rs 2,214.75 apiece on the BSE. L&T's stock has rallied 26 percent in the past one year and has jumped over 150 percent in the past three years.

