GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Markets
Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends around 17,700, NTPC, ONGC Gain | Bajar Gupshup |
Moneycontrol News
Aug 12, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST
Indian shares edged lower in early trade on Friday with Sensex up 0.22 percent and Nifty up 0.22 percent. Smallcap indices ended marginally higher. Watch the video to catch all the market action for today.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#bajargupshup
#closingbell
#Nifty
#Sensex
#video
first published: Aug 12, 2022 03:36 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.