 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends around 17,700, NTPC, ONGC Gain | Bajar Gupshup |

Moneycontrol News
Aug 12, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

Indian shares edged lower in early trade on Friday with Sensex up 0.22 percent and Nifty up 0.22 percent. Smallcap indices ended marginally higher. Watch the video to catch all the market action for today.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bajargupshup #closingbell #Nifty #Sensex #video
first published: Aug 12, 2022 03:36 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.