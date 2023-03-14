 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Steel is adding capacity at right time to ride strong demand, says Motilal Oswal

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained its ‘neutral’ rating on JSW Steel stock with a target price of Rs 710.

JSW Steel is expected to gain market share from the rising domestic demand, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said

JSW Steel is adding capacity at the right time to capture the robust growth journey, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The steelmaker is undertaking capital expenditure (capex) programs which will enhance its Indian steel capacity to 37mt from 27mt by FY25, the brokerage firm highlighted.

The capacity expansion comes on the back of strong outlook for steel demand. The government’s strong push on infrastructure, housing, and construction, along with improved demand for auto and renewables is seen driving domestic demand for steel.

“JSTL (JSW Steel) is expected to gain market share from the rising domestic demand,” Motilal Oswal said. Another positive that the brokerage firm sees is JSW Steel being a preferred steel supplier to the automobile sector.

