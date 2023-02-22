 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITI shares rally 6% after Rajesh Rai takes charge as CMD

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 22, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

Rajesh Rai is a seasoned telecommunication domain expert having more than 30 years of rich experience in telecommunication industry.

ITI shares gained 6 percent on February 22 after Rajesh Rai took over as the chairman and managing director of the company.

The Government of India appointed Rai as the CMD of the telecom solutions provider for five years with effect from the February 21. He will continue till the his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever comes first.

Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, the director of marketing, was handling the CMD portfolio till now. With the government order he has relinquished the additional charge of CMD and will remain as director of marketing at ITI.

Rai is a seasoned telecommunication domain expert with more than 30 years of rich experience in telecommunication industry. Before joining ITI, Rai served as General Manager of Mahanagar Telphone Nigam (MTNL), Mumbai.