 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

ITC likely to hit Rs 460 this year, Persistent Systems may see profit booking, says this technical chartist

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 06, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

While we can expect some temporary relief in frontline Adani stocks like Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cement, and ACC, there are still no signs of reversal in the other stocks of the group.

"ITC is beating the market and has been in an uptrend since the beginning of 2022. On the weekly charts, a bullish flag formation has broken out. The target level is somewhere around Rs 460," Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Therefore, he expects ITC to hit at least Rs 460 this year. A move above the Rs 500 mark cannot be ruled out given the strong overall strength, added Santosh, who has more than 10 years of experience in the financial markets, with expertise in technical and derivative analysis.

About Persistent Systems, he said that after a 25 percent rally in the current calendar year, the company "…is near an important zone of Rs 4,950–5,000, where we can expect some profit booking. But if it manages to break out of this zone then we can expect a further rally towards Rs 5,250–5,000 levels," he added.

What are the chances of the Nifty going breaking below 17,000 this year?