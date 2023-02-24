Isgec Heavy Engineering surges 3% on order win

Shares of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd surged three percent intraday on February 24 as the company bagged an order for the supply of seven waste heat recovery boilers.

At 9:35 am, shares of the company were trading 1.2 percent higher at Rs 452.4 on the BSE. The stock performance has been subdued in the past one and three months.

“…ISGEC has bagged prestigious order from a major steel company from eastern India for the supply of seven Waste Heat Recovery Boilers utilising waste gases from DRI Sponge Iron Kiln,” the company release said.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering had previously supplied four Circulating Fluidized-bed Combustion boilers to DRI Sponge Iron.

Moneycontrol News