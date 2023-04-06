 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Winning streak enters day five, cheer after surprise RBI pause

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

The RBI highlighted the economy's resilience and projected that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for FY24 will grow at a rate of 6.5 percent, which is slightly higher than the earlier estimate of 6.4 percent.

Indian markets gained for the fifth session on 6 April after in a surprise move the Reserve Bank of India kept rates unchanged. Sensex and Nifty rose 0.39 percent each led by gains in banking and financial stocks. Bajaj Finance advanced 2.1 percent, State Bank of India and Indusind Bank gained 1.8 percent each, Bajaj Finserv climbed 1.4 percent. L&T advanced 1 percent after Jefferies India maintained buy rating and increased its target price by 22 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept rates unchanged and revised its inflation projections, estimating that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will average 5.2 percent in FY24, which is a slight improvement from the earlier estimate of 5.3 percent. The RBI also highlighted the economy's resilience and projected that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for FY24 will grow at a rate of 6.5 percent, which is slightly higher than the earlier estimate of 6.4 percent.

"In our view, this reflects a forward-looking monetary policy that takes into cognizance elevated global growth risks, under-control inflation trajectory, and the need to wait-and-watch and assess the impact of the sharp policy tightening already delivered. However, the RBI has kept the door open to further action if macro conditions change, also in line with our expectations. We maintain our view of a policy pause hereon and 75bp of rate cuts, starting from October," said  Aurodeep Nandi, India Economist and Vice President at Nomura.

