Indian equities could underperform APAC peers in 2023: Goldman Sachs

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Banks, energy (Reliance) and select domestic cyclicals are expected to be the major contributors to the overall index earnings over the next year.

Goldman Sachs has a marketweight (MW) stance on India to start the year.

Indian equities could relatively underperform peers in Asia Pacific (APAC) region next year, according to Goldman Sachs. This is based on the analysts’ two baseline macro expectations, stated its India 2023 Equity Outlook report.

“First, as 2023 unfolds and global macro backdrop improves (spurred by Fed pivot and dollar turn), this could lead to better performance from more cyclical parts of the (APAC) region. Secondly, China and China-related markets could trade firm on China reopening catalyst, which could impact India’s relative returns,” stated the report.

Goldman Sachs has a marketweight (MW) stance on India to start the year. It expects Nifty to reach 20,500 by end of 2023, which implies a 12% price return, led by healthy earnings growth and only a modest P/E compression.

While the macro picture is discouraging, India’s earnings growth is expected to be stronger than the region’s. Driven by domestic demand, India Inc’s earnings growth is expected to be at 15% in 2023 and 2024, which is almost twice the profit growth of the region at 8%. The analysts also expect the profit growth to beat the region’s growth figure in the medium term, with India expected to post an earnings growth of 14% in the next five years and the region to post 10% CAGR over the same period. Earnings revision trends are also indicating this, said the report -- MSCI India CY2022 EPS has seen 8% cuts this year and 2% cut over the past month, while the region indices’ EPS have seen a higher 11% cut year-to-date.

