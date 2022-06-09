 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Ideas For Profit | CCL Products: Can capacity addition & likely volume growth trigger stock re-rating?

Moneycontrol News
Jun 09, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

CCL Products is trading at a P/E multiple of 16x FY23 earnings. Investors with a medium to the long-term horizon can accumulate at the current levels and add on declines. Watch the video for more

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CCL Products #CCL Products India #Ideas For Profit #MC Pro #Moneycontrol Research #stock market #stocks #video
first published: Jun 9, 2022 07:52 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.