Markets
Ideas For Profit | CCL Products: Can capacity addition & likely volume growth trigger stock re-rating?
Moneycontrol News
Jun 09, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
CCL Products is trading at a P/E multiple of 16x FY23 earnings. Investors with a medium to the long-term horizon can accumulate at the current levels and add on declines. Watch the video for more
Moneycontrol News
