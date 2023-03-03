 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Torrent Power, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement may fetch healthy returns

Rohan Shah
Mar 03, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

In November 2022, UltraTech Cement registered a breakout from Inverse Head & Shoulder price pattern which is bullish reversal signal and indicates bullish bias in price for medium term trend.

Nifty50 opened the session on March 2 on a tepid note and witnessed selling pressure throughout the session to close the weekly expiry around the day's lows. However, the index had rebounded strongly on Wednesday, post forming, the red candles for consecutive nine sessions in a row. The reversal was witnessed after hitting the potential reversal zone (PRZ) of the AB=CD Harmonic pattern which stands around the 17,300-17,250 zone.

Hence, going ahead till the index manages to protect 17,200 mark, index is expected to perceive an oversold bounce towards 17,630, followed by 17,800.

Failure to hold 17,200 would invalidate the Harmonic pattern and shall signal the continuation of the down-move. In this case, the decline shall extend towards 17,030-16,880 levels.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 week: