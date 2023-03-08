 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | TD Power Systems, Religare Enterprises, Indraprastha Gas may fetch healthy returns

Nandish Shah
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

TD Power Systems has broken out from the symmetrical triangle on the daily chart with higher volumes. Primary and intermediate trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its medium and long term important moving averages.

The Nifty continued its upward journey for the second day in the row on the back of strong global cues on March 6. At close, the benchmark was up by 0.67 percent or 117 points at 17,711. From previous week's swing low of 17,255, it has witnessed a rally of more than 500 points in a span of four trading sessions.

In the process, the Nifty reversed its recent short-term downtrend and also closed above the 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) which is placed at 17,582. It also managed to close above its 11 and 20-day EMA of 17,574 and 17,650.

The 14-day RSI (relative strength index) too has jumped sharply and moved above its nine-day EMA, indicating strength in the rally. We could therefore see more upsides in the near term.

Among the Nifty options, Puts are being written at 17,500-17,600 levels. FIIs long to short ratio in the Index Future is placed at an oversold levels of 0.30 which in-turn indicates there is a higher probability of short covering by them from hereon.