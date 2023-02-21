Hot Stocks | Indraprastha Gas, S Chand, Control Print may fetch up to 13% return in short term

The Nifty continued its southward journey for the second straight day, despite strong global cues. At close on February 20, the index was down 100 points at 17,845. From the recent swing high of 18,134, it has suffered a correction of more than 300 points in three trading sessions.

Positional trend of the Nifty remains positive as it trades above the 200-day EMA (exponential moving average). The formation of long lower shadows in the last few daily candles around 200-day EMA (currently placed at 17,590) indicates strong base for the Nifty around that level which is unlikely to be broken on the downside soon.

Among the Nifty options, Puts are being written at 17,600-17,800 levels. FIIs long to short ratio in the Index Future is placed at an oversold levels of 0.30 which in-turn indicates there is a higher probability of short covering by them from hereon.

Therefore, on the downside, 17,600 could now be considered as an immediate support for the Nifty and one should remain bullish with stop-loss of 17,600 levels.

Nandish Shah