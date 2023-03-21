Hot Stocks | Indian Oil, Zensar Tech, Manappuram Finance can fetch 10% return in short term

The Nifty snapped a two-day rise and closed in the negative after witnessing a sharp rebound from the afternoon lows on March 20. Broader market indices fell more than the benchmark, reflecting higher panic among non-institutional players. The Nifty has formed a bullish hammer on daily charts after forming two Dojis, hinting at possibility of an upward reversal.

As any bear market could have a pullback rally, the same can be expected from Indian indices too. The Nifty has witnessed a fall of almost 11 percent from the all-time high of 18,887 of December 2022.

The indices have been making lower top and lower bottom formation on the charts, which indicates bearish trend for a longer time frame. However, the possibility of a pullback in the short term cannot be ruled out. For the last few trading sessions, a tug-of-war is on between the bulls and the bears.

FIIs have been heavily short in last couple of months and their long-to-short ratio in index future has reached as low as 0.12, which is extremely oversold. A band of 16,800-16,850 has been a good demand zone and the same can act as a short-term support for the Nifty.

Vinay Rajani is the Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.