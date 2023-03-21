 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Indian Oil, Zensar Tech, Manappuram Finance can fetch 10% return in short term

Vinay Rajani
Mar 21, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

Flag Pattern Breakout is expected on the daily chart on Zensar Technologies. The stock price has witnessed healthy correction after sharp upswing. IT Sector has also reached oversold zone on short term charts.

The Nifty snapped a two-day rise and closed in the negative after witnessing a sharp rebound from the afternoon lows on March 20. Broader market indices fell more than the benchmark, reflecting higher panic among non-institutional players. The Nifty has formed a bullish hammer on daily charts after forming two Dojis, hinting at possibility of an upward reversal.

As any bear market could have a pullback rally, the same can be expected from Indian indices too. The Nifty has witnessed a fall of almost 11 percent from the all-time high of 18,887 of December 2022.

The indices have been making lower top and lower bottom formation on the charts, which indicates bearish trend for a longer time frame. However, the possibility of a pullback in the short term cannot be ruled out. For the last few trading sessions, a tug-of-war is on between the bulls and the bears.

FIIs have been heavily short in last couple of months and their long-to-short ratio in index future has reached as low as 0.12, which is extremely oversold. A band of 16,800-16,850 has been a good demand zone and the same can act as a short-term support for the Nifty.