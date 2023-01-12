 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks: Here's why you should bet on NMDC, Tata Communications, MCX India for healthy returns

Kunal Shah
Jan 12, 2023 / 06:51 AM IST

NMDC on the daily chart has surpassed its previous swing high with a sharp surge in volumes. The momentum indicator RSI has given a positive crossover on the daily chart, confirming the buy signal.

Nifty remained rangebound throughout the session on January 11. The market sentiment remains negative as the benchmark Nifty fell below the crucial short term moving average (50 EMA - exponential moving average).

The daily RSI (relative strength index) is in bearish crossover on the daily timeframe, suggesting sluggish momentum.

Over the short term, the trend is likely to remain sideways or negative. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,000-18,250. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,800.

The Bank Nifty index witnessed a volatile trading session but managed to hold the immediate support level of 42,000. The index found support on the lower end at 41,700, where strong buying was visible.

The banking index is likely to remain volatile in the coming session, and a break below 41,700 will accelerate the move on the downside. The upper end of the intermediate resistance zone is likely at 42,350-42,400, and the short covering is expected towards the 42,700 level.

Here are three buy calls for short term: