Hot Stocks | Healthy double-digit return possible in Navin Fluorine, Mold-Tek Packaging, KPR Mill in short term

Pravesh Gour
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

Mold Tek Technologies is coming out of a triangle pattern formation on the daily chart, while on a weekly basis it has witnessed a breakout of a Bullish Flag formation with huge volume. The overall structure is very lucrative, as it trades above its all-important moving averages.

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Indian equity markets extended their gains where Nifty manages to end above key trendline resistance; however, 17,770 is an immediate and critical hurdle that needs to be crossed to dismiss the formation of lower highs. If Nifty manages to take out the 17,770 level, then we can expect a swift rally to 18,000–18,200 zone. On the downside, 17,500 is an immediate base, while 17,300–17,250 is a key demand zone.

Bank Nifty also managed to come above key trendline resistance of 41,250, where the 100-day moving average of 41,650 is an immediate hurdle. Above this, we can expect a rally towards 42,500–43,000 zone. On the downside, the 50-DMA (days moving average) around 40,600 is an immediate support level, while 40,200–40,000 is a key demand zone.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: