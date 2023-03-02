 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Bet on Indian Energy Exchange, PFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance for short term

Kunal Shah
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:55 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange has given a breakout from a Pole and Flag pattern with a sharp surge in volumes. The momentum indicators are trading in the strong buying zone which confirms the strength of the stock.

The Nifty index witnessed some buying momentum from the lower levels and managed to surpass the hurdle of 17,400 where a significant amount of Call writing was visible.

The index's broader trend remains bearish but since we are in an oversold territory, a minor pullback can be seen if the index sustains above 17,400. If the index fails to surpass the level of 17,500 will again witness selling pressure.

The Bank Nifty remained positive throughout the day on March 1 following a consolidation breakout on the daily chart. The momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index) is in a bullish crossover. A double-bottom formation on the daily RSI is likely to provide positive momentum in the space.

On the higher end, Bank Nifty may move towards 41,000. On the lower end, support is placed at 40,400.