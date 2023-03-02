Hot Stocks | Bet on Indian Energy Exchange, PFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance for short term

The Nifty index witnessed some buying momentum from the lower levels and managed to surpass the hurdle of 17,400 where a significant amount of Call writing was visible.

The index's broader trend remains bearish but since we are in an oversold territory, a minor pullback can be seen if the index sustains above 17,400. If the index fails to surpass the level of 17,500 will again witness selling pressure.

The Bank Nifty remained positive throughout the day on March 1 following a consolidation breakout on the daily chart. The momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index) is in a bullish crossover. A double-bottom formation on the daily RSI is likely to provide positive momentum in the space.

On the higher end, Bank Nifty may move towards 41,000. On the lower end, support is placed at 40,400.

Kunal Shah is the Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities. He has over 9 years of experience in the field of derivative markets. He is an MBA graduate with specializations in finance.