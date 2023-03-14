Hot Stocks | Bandhan Bank, Eicher Motors, Persistent Systems may fetch good returns in a falling market

With a 1.5 percent decline on March 13, the Nifty has formed another lower bottom preceded by lower top. The index closed below its 200-day SMA (simple moving average) and EMA (exponential moving average) both. The Nifty Smallcap index lost more than 2 percent and is on the verge of breaking the previous swing low of 9,053.

During Monday's session, huge volatility was witnessed where Nifty saw a fall of more than 400 points and Bank Nifty suffered a fall of more than 1,000 points to close below its previous swing bottom.

India VIX soared 20 percent and reached above 16. Rising VIX indicates rising volatility and rising fear in the market. Readings from the last six months indicates that VIX could extend its rise towards 23.

Stocks above 200 DMA in NSE500 index has reached below 45 percent, which indicates weak breadth. FIIs' have been sellers in Cash and Index future segment for last many sessions.

Vinay Rajani is the Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.