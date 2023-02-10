 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Atul Auto, Action Construction Equipment, KPIT Technologies can give at least 15% return in short term, here's why

Vidnyan Sawant
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST

Atul Auto is trading at an all-time high, which demonstrates the strong upward momentum of the stock. After testing the neckline of a Rounding Bottom pattern, the stock experienced an upward bounce. The breakout occurred on October 10, 2022.

Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital

On the weekly chart, it appears that Nifty has found support at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level, based on the prior upward move from 16,747 (September 2022) to 18,887 (November 2022). This is also in line with the descending trend line, which shows the change in the polarity.

Nifty on weekly charts has formed an Inside Bar candle which indicates a decrease in the volatility of the prices.

The index is moving near its 20-week SMA (simple moving average) for the last couple of weeks, demonstrating indecisiveness in the prices.