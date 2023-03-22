 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Anant Raj, Nucleus Software, Hariom Pipe Industries may fetch 14-17% return

Pravesh Gour
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:55 AM IST

Hariom Pipe Industries is in a classical uptrend and forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. The structure of the counter is lucrative, as it is trading above each of its significant moving averages. It also witnessed breakout of a channel formation on the longer timeframe.

The Nifty is trying to bottom out near the 16,800 mark with a bullish hammer candlestick formation, where 17,245 is an immediate hurdle; above this, we can expect a short-covering rally towards 17,320 and 17,440 levels. If it slips below 16,800 mark, then we can expect a fresh round of weakness.

Bank Nifty is outperforming and has managed to regain its 200-DMA (days moving average); however, the 20-DMA of 40,170 is an immediate hurdle; above this, we can expect a short-covering move towards 41,000 level. On the downside, 39,400–39,000 is an immediate and critical support zone.

The market is extremely oversold as short exposure of FIIs in index futures is at a record level; therefore, we can expect a powerful short-covering rally if the global market stabilises. The outcome of the US FOMC meeting is a key event that will dictate the direction of the market from here.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: