Markets
Home First Finance: Valuation re-rating to drive sizeable upside in stock price | Ideas For Profit
Moneycontrol News
Jul 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
At the current market price, Home First Finance is trading at 3.1 times FY24e book value. For an HFC with strong earnings growth potential, valuations seem quite reasonable. But is it the right time to invest? Watch the video to find out
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#housing finance
#markets
#stocks
first published: Jul 1, 2022 06:47 pm
