 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Home First Finance: Valuation re-rating to drive sizeable upside in stock price | Ideas For Profit

Moneycontrol News
Jul 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

At the current market price, Home First Finance is trading at 3.1 times FY24e book value. For an HFC with strong earnings growth potential, valuations seem quite reasonable. But is it the right time to invest? Watch the video to find out

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #housing finance #markets #stocks
first published: Jul 1, 2022 06:47 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.