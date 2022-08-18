Deal Street to gain pace towards year-end; tech, infra space to see traction: Grant Thornton's Prashant Mehra

When asked about the source of the traction and the trend regarding deals, Mehra mentioned two positive signs - a transaction in the Edtech space and positive movement in the infrastructure sector.

Mehra said, "I think the last month also showed, you know, two positive signs one we saw a transaction in the Edtech space something that we have been waiting for quite some time and were expecting that to happen, we've seen some positive movement on the infrastructure side as well. Currently, there is a lot of traction in the tech sector definitely but also in the infrastructure sector."

He also remarked that while in the remaining part of August, nothing significant is likely to happen but the trend seems to be in the tech, infrastructure, banking finance and fintech sectors.

Commenting on consolidation in the tech startup space and the chances of resurgence of the trend of investment of foreign money in startups, he said that in the last fortnight, the way the stock market has touched 60,000 is a sign of foreign money flowing in via FIIs. He predicted that consolidation in the tech industry would continue, while closures may take a couple of months but traction will definitely continue.