Gold holds near one-year highs as Fed seen pausing rates

Reuters
Apr 14, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates dim non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

Gold prices held near one-year highs on Friday as recent U.S. economic data reinforced hopes that the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate-hiking cycle, which drove non-yielding bullion towards a second straight weekly rise.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,035.49 per ounce by 0935 GMT, with prices holding just below last session’s highs since March 9. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,049.40.

Gold is lower in the session as the opportunity cost of holding bullion is high since bond yields are rising, said Peter Fertig, an analyst with Quantitative Commodity Research.

Euro zone yields were near a month-high as focus shifted to the European Central Bank’s tightening path, with ECB officials mentioning the chance of a 50 bps rate hike in May.